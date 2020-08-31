Bhadrak: Chandbali Tehsildar Sushant Sutar has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus informed the Bhadrak District Administration via a tweet today.

Tahasildar Chandbali has tested COVID +ve. Addl Tahasildar kept in charge. @tdr_chan — District Administration,Bhadrak (@DM_Bhadrak) August 31, 2020

Sources say the official complained of sickness on August 29, his swab was collected for Covid test and was found to be positive.

His condition was stable said reports.

It is noteworthy that, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.