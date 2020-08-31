Tahasildar Tests Covid Positive In Odisha
Representative Image

Odisha Tahasildar Tests Covid Positive, Informs Bhadrak District Admin

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: Chandbali Tehsildar Sushant Sutar has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus informed the Bhadrak District Administration via a tweet today.

Sources say the official complained of sickness on August 29, his swab was collected for Covid test and was found to be positive.

His condition was stable said reports.

It is noteworthy that, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

