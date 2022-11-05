Odisha STF seizes two leopard skin, one arrested

Nayagarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police have seized two leopard skin and one person arrested on charges smuggling wildlife body parts in Nayagarh district.

The accused has been identified as Bhagabat Majhi alias Ramesh, son of Late Gopal Majhi of Bhogapadi village under Daspalla police limits of Nayagarh district.

On basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of Banigochha forest officials near Kuanria dam under Dasapalla police limits of Nayagarh district regarding dealing and possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals. Following which Bhagbat Majhi was arrested.

During the search, two leopard skin and other wildlife products were recovered from his possession. As the accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of the wildlife products.

In this connection, a STF PS Case No.25 dated 04.11.2022 U/s 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec.25/27 Arms Act, 1959 &

Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered.

Investigation is underway.