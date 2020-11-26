Odisha State Working Journalists Welfare Fund Rules-2006 amended

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government gave its nod to amend the Odisha State Working Journalists Welfare Fund Rules-2006 on Thursday. It shall come into force on the date of publication in the Odisha Gazette.

As per the said Rules, Working Journalist means a journalist whose name is submitted/ recommended, as such, by the DIPRO through the Collector concerned, for the purpose of this Rule.

State Govt in @IPR_Odisha has amended the “Odisha State Working Journalists Welfare Fund Rules-2006” The amendment shall be called as: “Odisha State Working Journalists Welfare Fund Amendment Rule-2020” pic.twitter.com/e3pEGDBweO — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 26, 2020

As per the amendment in Rule 7 (1) an Ex-gratia of Rs. 4 laksh shall be sanctioned to the family of a working journalist in the event of his/her death. The amendment also prescribed other benefits for the working journalists.