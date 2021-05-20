Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena holds preparatory meeting and reviews preparedness over the possible formation of a cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal.

SRC PK Jena discusses cyclone preparedness with the director of IMD and all the concerned department to sensitise on the cyclone.

As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik all the secretaries have already started their preparations and they will take all necessary actions before hand, informs SRC.

A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around May 22. It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach Odisha-West Bengal coasts around May 26 evening, the IMD said.