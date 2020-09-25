Odisha Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to convene all-party meeting today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro will convene an all-party meeting ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session of the Assembly on September 29.

Patro has called the all party meeting to discuss how to run the session amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

On the other special arrangements have been done to follow the COVID-19 guideline during the Monsoon session.

Glass panels have been fixed for segregating seats of the legislators inside the house to ensure strict compliance of physical distancing norms.

Proper sanitisation of the assembly premises is also being done.

Covid test of the legislators will also be conducted and those who test negative for the virus only will be allowed to attend the session.

The monsoon session of the State assembly will be held from September 29 to October 7.

The Session will provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of nine days including Saturdays and Sundays. There will be one holiday on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).

So far, a total of seven ministers and over 25 MLAs in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19.