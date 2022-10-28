Odisha: Similipal National Park to reopen on November 1

Mayurbhanj: The famous Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district will reopen for tourists from November 1 informed by the national park authorities.

The visitors will enter the park from Kaliani and Pithabata gates. Ticket counters will be set up at the two gates for the entrance. Besides, eco cottages will also be made available for the visitors inside the national park.

The entry will be allowed from 7 am and 9 pm. The overnight stay can be booked online only, informed Similipal National Park authorities.

Bookings for night halting at eco cottages at Gudgudia, Kumari, Ramtirtha, Barehipani and Jamuani can be done at www.ecotourodisha.com, informed an official.

The Similipal National park, in Mayurbhanj district was closed for tourists from mid-June to October due to the rainy season.