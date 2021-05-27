Odisha Sees Steep Fall In Covid Positives In 24hrs With 6,736 Cases

odisha covid
Coronavirus Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6,736 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday.

Angul has recorded the maximum positives at 788, followed by Sundargarh with 720 cases.

However the districts of Khurda and Cuttack saw a remarkable decline in Covid positives at 517 and 362 respectively.

New Positive Cases: 6736 (In quarantine: 3774 Local contacts: 2962)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 788
2. Balasore: 71
3. Bargarh: 405
4. Bhadrak: 206
5. Balangir: 144
6. Boudh: 262
7. Cuttack: 362
8. Deogarh: 64
9. Dhenkanal: 178
10. Gajapati: 80
11. Ganjam: 196
12. Jagatsinghpur: 106
13. Jajpur: 374
14. Jharsuguda: 120
15. Kalahandi: 241
16. Kandhamal: 85
17. Kendrapada: 24
18. Keonjhar: 24
19. Khurda: 517
20. Koraput: 219
21. Malkangiri: 98
22. Mayurbhanj: 34
23. Nawarangpur: 282
24. Nayagarh: 207
25. Nuapada: 48
26. Puri: 265
27. Rayagada: 123
28. Sambalpur: 309
29. Sonepur: 82
30. Sundargarh: 720
31. State Pool: 102

