Odisha Sees Steep Fall In Covid Positives In 24hrs With 6,736 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6,736 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday.

Angul has recorded the maximum positives at 788, followed by Sundargarh with 720 cases.

However the districts of Khurda and Cuttack saw a remarkable decline in Covid positives at 517 and 362 respectively.

New Positive Cases: 6736 (In quarantine: 3774 Local contacts: 2962)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 788

2. Balasore: 71

3. Bargarh: 405

4. Bhadrak: 206

5. Balangir: 144

6. Boudh: 262

7. Cuttack: 362

8. Deogarh: 64

9. Dhenkanal: 178

10. Gajapati: 80

11. Ganjam: 196

12. Jagatsinghpur: 106

13. Jajpur: 374

14. Jharsuguda: 120

15. Kalahandi: 241

16. Kandhamal: 85

17. Kendrapada: 24

18. Keonjhar: 24

19. Khurda: 517

20. Koraput: 219

21. Malkangiri: 98

22. Mayurbhanj: 34

23. Nawarangpur: 282

24. Nayagarh: 207

25. Nuapada: 48

26. Puri: 265

27. Rayagada: 123

28. Sambalpur: 309

29. Sonepur: 82

30. Sundargarh: 720

31. State Pool: 102