Odisha sees slight increase in Covid-19 cases
Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday again sees a marginal rises in Covid cases. It reported 1041 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,88,997.
A total of 1,041 new Covid positives include 605 quarantine cases and 436 are local contacts. The test positivity rate is at 1.83% .
Here is the District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 57
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 15
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 132
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 10
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 11
12. Jagatsinghpur: 81
13. Jajpur: 36
14. Kalahandi: 5
15. Kandhamal: 5
16. Kendrapada: 28
17. Keonjhar: 17
18. Khurda: 383
19. Koraput: 5
20. Malkangiri: 3
21. Mayurbhanj: 28
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 28
24. Nuapada: 2
25. Puri: 34
26. Rayagada: 26
27. Sambalpur: 9
28. Sundargarh: 5
Besides, the state pool has 81 new cases of Covid-19. The recovery cases stands at 9,71,391 and the active cases are 10,988.