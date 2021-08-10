Odisha sees slight increase in Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday again sees a marginal rises in Covid cases. It reported 1041 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,88,997.

A total of 1,041 new Covid positives include 605 quarantine cases and 436 are local contacts. The test positivity rate is at 1.83% .

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 57

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 15

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 132

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 10

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 11

12. Jagatsinghpur: 81

13. Jajpur: 36

14. Kalahandi: 5

15. Kandhamal: 5

16. Kendrapada: 28

17. Keonjhar: 17

18. Khurda: 383

19. Koraput: 5

20. Malkangiri: 3

21. Mayurbhanj: 28

22. Nawarangpur: 2

23. Nayagarh: 28

24. Nuapada: 2

25. Puri: 34

26. Rayagada: 26

27. Sambalpur: 9

28. Sundargarh: 5

Besides, the state pool has 81 new cases of Covid-19. The recovery cases stands at 9,71,391 and the active cases are 10,988.