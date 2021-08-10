Odisha sees slight increase in Covid-19 cases

By WCE 1
india coronovirus cases today
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday again sees a marginal rises in Covid cases. It reported 1041 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,88,997.

A total of 1,041 new Covid positives include 605 quarantine cases and 436 are local contacts. The test positivity rate is at 1.83% .

Related News

With 1,243 new infections, Odisha sees rise in Covid-19…

Odisha sees 1,096 fresh cases of Covid-19, Active cases…

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 57
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 15
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 132
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 10
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 11
12. Jagatsinghpur: 81
13. Jajpur: 36
14. Kalahandi: 5
15. Kandhamal: 5
16. Kendrapada: 28
17. Keonjhar: 17
18. Khurda: 383
19. Koraput: 5
20. Malkangiri: 3
21. Mayurbhanj: 28
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 28
24. Nuapada: 2
25. Puri: 34
26. Rayagada: 26
27. Sambalpur: 9
28. Sundargarh: 5

Besides, the state pool has 81 new cases of Covid-19. The recovery cases stands at 9,71,391 and the active cases are 10,988.

You might also like
State

Famous Tarini temple in Keonjhar of Odisha reopens for devotees today

State

Odisha sees 64 more Covid deaths, Highest from Khordha

State

Gold price falls for seconds consecutive day in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24…

State

Joda block Technical Consultant in Keonjhar of Odisha under vigilance scanner, Raids…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.