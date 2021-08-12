Odisha sees slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 1107 positives

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported 1107 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,91,182. The active cases tally stands at 10,853.

A total of 1107 new Covid positives include 646 quarantine cases and 461 are local contacts. The positivity rate stands at 1.70%.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 24

2. Balasore: 66

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 36

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 130

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Dhenkanal: 12

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 53

12. Jajpur: 52

13. Jharsuguda: 9

14. Kalahandi: 7

15. Kandhamal: 7

16. Kendrapada: 42

17. Keonjhar: 18

18. Khurda: 397

19. Koraput: 1

20. Malkangiri: 10

21. Mayurbhanj: 40

22. Nawarangpur: 1

23. Nayagarh: 29

24. Nuapada: 1

25. Puri: 28

26. Rayagada: 5

27. Sambalpur: 20

28. Sonepur: 4

29. Sundargarh: 17

30. State Pool: 82