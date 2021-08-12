Odisha sees slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 1107 positives

By WCE 7
covid cases odisha
Image Credits: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported 1107 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,91,182. The active cases tally stands at 10,853.

A total of 1107 new Covid positives include 646 quarantine cases and 461 are local contacts. The positivity rate stands at 1.70%.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 24
2. Balasore: 66
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 36
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 130
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Dhenkanal: 12
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 53
12. Jajpur: 52
13. Jharsuguda: 9
14. Kalahandi: 7
15. Kandhamal: 7
16. Kendrapada: 42
17. Keonjhar: 18
18. Khurda: 397
19. Koraput: 1
20. Malkangiri: 10
21. Mayurbhanj: 40
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 29
24. Nuapada: 1
25. Puri: 28
26. Rayagada: 5
27. Sambalpur: 20
28. Sonepur: 4
29. Sundargarh: 17
30. State Pool: 82

