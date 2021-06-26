Odisha sees increase in daily Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported 3,554 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department taking the total tally to 8,97,062.

The total 3,554 new Covid positives include 2,028 quarantine cases and 1,526 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest positive cases at 651 followed by Cuttack (501), Balasore (271), Jajpur (256), Puri (233)

Here is the district wise cases:

1. Angul: 133

2. Balasore: 271

3. Bargarh: 31

4. Bhadrak: 158

5. Balangir: 31

6. Boudh: 33

7. Cuttack: 501

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 56

10. Gajapati: 24

11. Ganjam: 22

12. Jagatsinghpur: 145

13. Jajpur: 256

14. Jharsuguda: 11

15. Kalahandi: 21

16. Kandhamal: 38

17. Kendrapada: 119

18. Keonjhar: 65

19. Khurda: 651

20. Koraput: 69

21. Malkangiri: 61

22. Mayurbhanj: 196

23. Nawarangpur: 22

24. Nayagarh: 100

25. Nuapada: 20

26. Puri: 233

27. Rayagada: 61

28. Sambalpur: 18

29. Sonepur: 29

30. Sundargarh: 71

Besides, the state pool has 100 positive cases of Covid-19.