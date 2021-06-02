Bhubaneswar: Covid infection in Odisha has crossed the peak and the infection graph is now showing a downward trend.

The infection rate is dipping in the State after the surge which came later as compared to other states.

The death rate is lower in Odisha as compared to other states said the Public Health Director, Niranjan Mishra.

“We expect further decline in the rates of infection. Separate wards will be set up for Covid and non-Covid patients in all hospitals.” he added.

Only 41 black fungus patients have been detected in State so far. We are ready to curb its further spread, informed Mishra.

We are also prepared for the third wave of Covid. Special task force has been constituted and arrangements will be in place according to the recommendations of the task force said the Director.

More antigen tests will be done in rural areas, he said in his parting remark.