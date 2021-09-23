Odisha sees decline in Covid-19 cases with 644 positives

Bhubaneswar: A total of 644 Covid-19 positive cases including 72 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,22,594 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday.

Out of the 644 new positives, 375 are quarantine cases while the rest 269 are local contact cases. The tally of active cases stands at 5,713.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 14

2. Balasore: 34

3. Bhadrak: 7

4. Balangir: 5

5. Cuttack: 77

6. Deogarh: 4

7. Dhenkanal: 6

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 28

11. Jajpur: 20

12. Jharsuguda: 5

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 11

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 283

17. Malkangiri: 5

18. Mayurbhanj: 15

19. Nayagarh: 6

20. Puri: 22

21. Rayagada: 2

22. Sambalpur: 10

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 13

25. State Pool: 67

