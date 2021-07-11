Odisha sees 2282 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday reported 2,282 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department taking the total tally to 9,39,752.

The total 2,282 new Covid positives include 1315 quarantine cases and 967 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid cases at 592, followed by Cuttack at 289, Balasore at 146, Mayurbhanj at 141 and Puri at 127

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 61

2. Balasore: 146

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 71

5. Balangir: 9

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 289

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 55

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 17

12. Jagatsinghpur: 73

13. Jajpur: 111

14. Jharsuguda: 11

15. Kalahandi: 12

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 62

18. Keonjhar: 51

19. Khurda: 592

20. Koraput: 40

21. Malkangiri: 32

22. Mayurbhanj: 141

23. Nawarangpur: 12

24. Nayagarh: 83

25. Nuapada: 2

26. Puri: 127

27. Rayagada: 15

28. Sambalpur: 18

29. Sonepur: 7

30. Sundargarh: 67

31. State Pool: 117