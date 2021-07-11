Odisha sees 2282 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

covid cases odisha
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday reported 2,282 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department taking the total tally to 9,39,752.

The total 2,282 new Covid positives include 1315 quarantine cases and 967 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid cases at 592, followed by Cuttack at 289, Balasore at 146, Mayurbhanj at 141 and Puri at 127

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 61
2. Balasore: 146
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 71
5. Balangir: 9
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 289
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Dhenkanal: 55
10. Gajapati: 8
11. Ganjam: 17
12. Jagatsinghpur: 73
13. Jajpur: 111
14. Jharsuguda: 11
15. Kalahandi: 12
16. Kandhamal: 20
17. Kendrapada: 62
18. Keonjhar: 51
19. Khurda: 592
20. Koraput: 40
21. Malkangiri: 32
22. Mayurbhanj: 141
23. Nawarangpur: 12
24. Nayagarh: 83
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 127
27. Rayagada: 15
28. Sambalpur: 18
29. Sonepur: 7
30. Sundargarh: 67
31. State Pool: 117

 

