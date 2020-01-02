Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the Odisha government has directed Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) to suspend driving licences (DL) of vehicle users for drunken driving.

The move came as per the Supreme Court’s direction, an official said.

“The RTOs have been directed to be strict in suspending the DL of the drivers detected for drunken driving. The police are also arresting the drivers for drunken driving and recommending the suspension of DL to the RTOs,” tweeted the State Transport Authority (STA) on Thursday.

The STA has also issued a letter to all RTOs across the state in this regard.

“The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety is reviewing the DL suspension activity of the State on a quarterly basis. The Committee has also directed for 100% suspension of the DLs against the cases detected which are liable for suspension. In this regard time to time directions have been issued from this office for 100% suspension of DLs in the SARATHI database against the cases detected,” said the letter.

The authority also directed the RTOs to furnish the reasons for not suspending the DLs forwarded by the police for suspension.

Notably, many lives had been lost on the roads and pavements because of person behind the wheel being blurred by the stupefying effect of alcohol than any voluntary rash and negligent act on his part.