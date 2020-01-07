Odisha: Rs 70 Lakh Deposited In Accounts Of Arrested IAS Officer

Cuttack: A total of Rs 70 lakh was deposited in the three bank accounts of arrested IAS officer Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya in between 2012 and 2019, said a release from Office of the Director ,Vigilance here in Odisha on Tuesday.

The Cash deposits have been made both in counter and through cash accepting machines, it said.

Out of total cash deposits of Rs 70 lakhs, cash deposits of around Rs.22 lakhs relate to Upadhya’s tenure as Director of Horticulture, it added.

The 2009-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer was arrested last week in a bribery case.

The bureaucrat was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a company through Santosh Kumar Pattanayak, relationship manager of Yes Bank, Bapuji Nagar branch, who was allegedly acting as a conduit.

Vigilance sleuths had caught the bank official red-handed when he was accepting the bribe on the behalf of the IAS officer for releasing the firm’s bill of Rs 50 lakh.