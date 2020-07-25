Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The deaths have been reported three from Ganjam district, two each from Balasore and Sundergarh district and one each from Rayagada, Jharsuguda and Gajapati districts.

1. A 54-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 37-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

3. A 37-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Spondyloarthropathy with immunosupression.

4. A 30-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

5. A 60-year old male of Ganjam district.

6. A 61-year old male of Jharsuguda district.

7. A 60-year old male of Sundergarh district.

8. A 60-year old male of Ganjam district.

9. A 60-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Obesity.

10. A 47-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Obesity.

The death toll has risen to 130 in the state.