Odisha reports highest single-day Covid-19 deaths

By WCE 1
Pic Courtesy: New Indian Express

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports the highest ever single-day Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 47 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Friday.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,257

