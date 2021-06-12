Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports the highest ever single-day Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 47 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Friday.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Regret to inform the demise of forty seven numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals. 1.A 85 years old Female of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 12, 2021

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,257