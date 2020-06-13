Coronavirus case in Odisha

Odisha reports highest single day 225 COVID19 cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 225 new positive cases, which is highest single day, have been detected in Odisha, informed the State Information and Public Relation (I&PR) department on Saturday.

According to the data shared by the I&PR department, 225  cases were reported from 16 districts of  the State in the last 24 hours taking the total positive tally to 3723.

Out of the new 225  positive cases, 196 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 29 are local cases.

Here is the list of the districts and the number of positive cases detected:

1. Jagatsinghpur: 13

2. Khordha: 19

3. Nayagarh: 7

4. Cuttack: 92

5. Dhenkanal: 7

6. Balasore: 2

7. Angul: 1

8. Bhadrak: 5

9. Kalahandi: 3

10. Kandhamal: 15

11. Ganjam: 20 1

2. Sundargarh: 1

13. Puri:15

14. Bolangir: 12

15. Kendrapara: 4

16. Mayurbhanj: 9

Here is the detail coronavirus cases in State so far

New recoveries: 120

Cumulative tested: 196456

Positive: 3723

Recovered: 2474

Active cases: 1236

