Odisha Reports 9 COVID Deaths In 24 Hours; Four From Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine more patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 333 in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four deaths have been reported from Sambalpur district ,two from Cuttack district and one each from Ganjam, Nayagarh, and Keonjhar districts.

The Death Details in the last 24 hours:

A 67 year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

A 50 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

A 53 year old male of Ganjam district .

A 58 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

A 75 year old male of Nayagarh district.

A 65 year old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

A 74 year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

A 78 year old male of Sambalpur district

A 50 year old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

The death toll in the states rises to 333.