Odisha reports 444 Covid cases including 59 children

Bhubaneswar: A total of 444 Covid-19 positive cases including 59 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,24,764 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.

Among the 444 positives In quarantine there are 258 and Local contact 186 cases. As of now 10,10,829 patients have recovered including 646 in the last 24 hours in the state. The number of total active cases stands at 5,702.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 8

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 73

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 3

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 13

11. Jajpur: 22

12. Jharsuguda: 3

13. Kendrapada: 5

14. Keonjhar: 3

15. Khurda: 170

16. Mayurbhanj: 37

17. Nayagarh: 8

18. Nuapada: 1

19. Puri: 7

20. Rayagada: 9

21. Sambalpur: 7

22. Sonepur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 5

24. State Pool: 37