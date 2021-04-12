Odisha reports 1741 Covid Positive Cases With Highest From Sundargarh

odisha covid positives
Bhubaneswar: As many as 1741 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday. The tally of affected persons rose to more than 3.5 Lakh.

It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Sundargarh has recorded the highest positives at 268, closely followed by Khurda at 204.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

New Positive Cases: 1741 (In quarantine: 1015 and Local contacts: 726)

DISTRICT WISE POSITIVE CASES: 

1. Angul: 43
2. Balasore: 158
3. Bargarh: 97
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 93
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 58
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 14
11. Ganjam: 9
12. Jagatsinghpur: 9
13. Jajpur: 38
14. Jharsuguda: 43
15. Kalahandi: 114
16. Kandhamal: 8
17. Kendrapada: 2
18. Keonjhar: 53
19. Khurda: 204
20. Koraput: 9
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 39
23. Nawarangpur: 80
24. Nayagarh: 7
25. Nuapada: 96
26. Puri: 54
27. Rayagada: 35
28. Sambalpur: 121
29. Sonepur: 13
30. Sundargarh: 268
31. State Pool: 46

