Odisha reports 154 Covid Cases, 1 Succumbs To Virus

Bhubaneswar: A total of 154 Covid-19 positive cases including 26 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,52,472 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday.

Among the 154 positives, 91 are quarantine cases and 63 are local contacts. However, 166 patients recovered in the State taking the total number of 10,42,002. There are a total of 1976 active cases.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District)

1. Bhadrak: 3

2. Balangir: 1

3. Boudh: 1

4. Cuttack: 20

5. Deogarh: 7

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Ganjam: 4

8. Jagatsinghpur: 2

9. Jajpur: 2

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Khurda: 79

12. Mayurbhanj: 4

13. Nayagarh: 1

14. Puri: 2

15. Rayagada: 1

16. Sambalpur: 3

17. Sundargarh: 2

18. State Pool: 19

On the other hand, Odisha reports one death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 8443. Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of the death audit process:

1. A 83 years old Female of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

The Department further informed that the list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.