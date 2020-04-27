Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered five more COVID-19 cases on Monday following which the total positive cases in the State roes to 108.

The State Health and Family Welfare department in it’s website informed that all the five new cases are from Balasore.

Till the filing of this report, the State had as many as 25103 RT PCR tests out of which 108 samples tuned out to be positive for the coronavirus.

Currently, there are 72 active cases while 35 patients have already cured from the disease. The death toll in the State continues to remain at 1.