Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday sees the highest Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 45 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Six Deaths reported from Khordha district,Five deaths each reported from Cuttack and Kalahandi, Four each from Angul, Dhenkanal and Sundergarh districts, Three each from Boudh and Jharsuguda districts, Two each from Bargarh and Rayagada districts, one each from Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur,Malkangiri,Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Kendrapara districts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha mounts to 3,080.