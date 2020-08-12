covid cases in odisha
Odisha Records Highest Single Day Spike In Covid Cases At 1876, Tally Crosses 50k Mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 1876 new Covid positive cases including  694 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1876 cases have been reported today out of which 694 are local cases while the rest 1182 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

Khurda has surpassed Ganjam in the district-wise tally yet again. The new Covid cases have been detected from all 30 districts of Odisha.

The total number of positives has crossed the 50k mark and reached 50,672.

District Wise Cases Is As Follows:  

1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 81

3. Bargarh: 15

4. Bhadrak: 50

5. Balangir: 31

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 109

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 36

10. Gajapati: 71

11. Ganjam: 260

12. Jagatsinghpur: 26

13. Jajpur: 53

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 41

16. Kandhamal: 30

17. Kendrapada: 58

18. Keonjhar: 21

19. Khurda: 297

20. Koraput: 77

21. Malkangiri: 24

22. Mayurbhanj: 70

23. Nawarangpur: 30

24. Nayagarh: 105

25. Nuapada: 3

26. Puri: 80

27. Rayagada: 98

28. Sambalpur: 36

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 119

