Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded the highest single day recovery with the discharge of 4388 Covid patients from different hospitals in the state on Friday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 744 persons from Khordha, 496 from Cuttack, 183 from Puri, 179 from Nuapada, 74 from Bargarh, 167 from Jharsuguda, 159 from Jajapur, 144 from Anugul, 142 from Baleswar, 138 from Rayagada,128 from Sundargarh, 126 from Kandhamal, 115 from Jagatsinghpu,r 115 from Nabarangpur ,114 from Sambalpur, 109 from Mayurbhan,j 101 from Boudh, 100 from Kendrapara, 89 from Bhadrak,88 from Koraput ,73 from Keonjhar, 57 from Dhenkanal, 56 from Sonepur, 49 from Ganjam, 47 from Balangir, 44 from Nayagarh, 43 from Kalahandi, 40 from Malkangiri, 32 from Gajapati, 10 from Deogarh and 326 from State pool have been recovered from the deadly virus today, the Health Dept said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,65,432, the Health Dept tweeted.

