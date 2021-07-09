Odisha records highest Covid-19 deaths in 24-hour period

Bhubaneswar: Odisha records the highest ever single-day Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 61 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 61 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,476.

Here is the list of deaths:

1.A 61 years old Male of Baragarh District.

2.A 42 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 53 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Acute Renal Failure.

4.A 50 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5.A 13 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6.A 43 years old Female of Baragarh District.

7.A 41 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

8.A 75 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

9.A 47 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

10.A 83 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

11.A 62 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Bypass Graft.

12.A 43 years old Male of Boudh District.

13.A 55 years old Female of Cuttack District.

14.A 56 years old Female of Cuttack District.

15.A 40 years old Male of Dhenkanal District.

16.A 59 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

17.A 55 years old Female of Gajapati District.

18.A 45 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

19.A 45 years old Female of Ganjam District.

20.A 50 years old Male of Ganjam District.

21.A 72 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

22.A 37 years old Male of Ganjam District.

23.A 50 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

24.A 36 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

25.A 52 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

26.A 70 years old Male of Keonjhar District.

27.A 61 years old Male of Keonjhar District.

28.A 55 years old Male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hyperosmolar Hypoglysemic State, Cerebro Vascular Accident.

29.A 58 years old Male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

30.A 33 years old Female of Khurdha District.

31.A 25 years old Male of Khurdha District.

32.A 53 years old Male of Khurdha District.

33.A 63 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

34.A 47 years old Female of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Renal Failure.

35.A 45 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

36.A 27 years old Female of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Lower Respiratory Tract Infection.

37.A 40 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District.

38.A 40 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District.

39.A 63 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District.

40.A 45 years old Female of Mayurbhanja District.

41.A 38 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Over Weight.

42.A 26 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

43.A 65 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

44.A 25 years old Male of Nuapada District.

45.A 50 years old Male of Puri District.

46.A 61 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

47.A 72 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & Coronary Artery Disease.

48.A 91 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

49.A 95 years old Male of Puri District.

50.A 53 years old Male of Puri District.

51.A 61 years old Male of Rayagada District.

52.A 64 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

53.A 55 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertenstion, Diabetes Mellitus & Osteoarthritis.

54.A 57 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Dyslipidemia.

55.A 32 years old Male of Sambalpur District.

56.A 36 years old Male of Sambalpur District.

57.A 58 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

58.A 41 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

59.A 47 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

60.A 62 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

61.A 38 years old Male of Sundargarh District.