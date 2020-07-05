Odisha records another high recovery of 290 COVID19 patients in a day!
By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as good news for the people of Odisha who are grappling with the deadly coronavirus, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government informed that Odisha recorded another high recovery of 290 COVID19 patients in a day.

The Health department, in its Twitter handle, informed that out of 290 patients, who have recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, 99 are from Ganjam district and 56 are from Gajapati district.

Jharsuguda reported the third highest recovery cases as 33 COVID patients from the district got well from the disease which was followed by Cuttack and Nabarangpur districts where 16 each corona patients recovered from the sickness.

Here is the list of other districts and the recovery cases reported today.

Balasore: 15

Sambalpur: 11

Khurda: 10

Mayurbhanj: 8

Keonjhar: 6

Puri: 6

Jagatsinghpur: 5

Nayagarh: 3

2 each from Bargarh and Koraput

1 each from Jajpur and Sundergarh

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6224.

