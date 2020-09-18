covid cases odisha
Odisha Records 4180 Covid Positives Today, Tally Crosses 1.7 Lakh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 4180 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,71,341.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4180 cases have been reported today out of which 1714 are local cases while the rest 2466 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

New Positives Cases: 4180
In quarantine: 2466
Local contacts: 1714

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 155
2. Balasore: 133
3. Bargarh: 100
4. Bhadrak: 81
5. Balangir: 73
6. Boudh: 56
7. Cuttack: 492
8. Deogarh: 10
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 25
11. Ganjam: 58
12. Jagatsinghpur: 123
13. Jajpur: 184
14. Jharsuguda: 83
15. Kalahandi: 67
16. Kandhamal: 77
17. Kendrapada: 121
18. Keonjhar: 73
19. Khurda: 688
20. Koraput: 99
21. Malkangiri: 53
22. Mayurbhanj: 163
23. Nawarangpur: 73
24. Nayagarh: 54
25. Nuapada: 54
26. Puri: 166
27. Rayagada: 160
28. Sambalpur: 127
29. Sonepur: 62
30. Sundargarh: 166
31. State Pool: 337

