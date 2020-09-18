Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 4180 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,71,341.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4180 cases have been reported today out of which 1714 are local cases while the rest 2466 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

New Positives Cases: 4180

In quarantine: 2466

Local contacts: 1714

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 155

2. Balasore: 133

3. Bargarh: 100

4. Bhadrak: 81

5. Balangir: 73

6. Boudh: 56

7. Cuttack: 492

8. Deogarh: 10

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 25

11. Ganjam: 58

12. Jagatsinghpur: 123

13. Jajpur: 184

14. Jharsuguda: 83

15. Kalahandi: 67

16. Kandhamal: 77

17. Kendrapada: 121

18. Keonjhar: 73

19. Khurda: 688

20. Koraput: 99

21. Malkangiri: 53

22. Mayurbhanj: 163

23. Nawarangpur: 73

24. Nayagarh: 54

25. Nuapada: 54

26. Puri: 166

27. Rayagada: 160

28. Sambalpur: 127

29. Sonepur: 62

30. Sundargarh: 166

31. State Pool: 337