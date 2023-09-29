Odisha Rainfall: Low pressure to develop over BoB today, yellow warning issued to 4 districts

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal today. It is likely to develop over the East-Central Bay of Bengal adjoining the North-eastern part of the sea. As per forecasts, this is further to develop into a well marked low pressure area.

The low pressure area is likely to show its impact in areas across Northern Odisha and coastal West Bengal within 48 hours. Rainfall in Odisha is likely to increase from today. Rainfall in state is likely to continue till October 3. Some areas across the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to four districts in view of moderate to heavy rainfall today. These districts include Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak. An alert has been issued to 21 districts for lighting along with rain showers.

The intensity of rainfall in Odisha is likely to increase from September 30 onwards. For the next four days, several areas across Odisha will experience thunderstorms along with light and moderate rain showers. Some of the districts have been given a orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 1 and October 2.