Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic the quarantine norms for the returnees from West Bengal to Odisha have been partially changed. In an order by the Special Relief Commissioner it was said that any person who has been successfully vaccinated and produces Covid negative certificate in RTPCR test done within 48 hours, he/ she may be allowed for home quarantine for 7 days.

As per the order, any person who has been successfully vaccinated with 2 doses and produces certificate to the effect or tested negative in RTPCR test within 48 hours before entering Odisha, he may be allowed home quarantine for 7 days instead of 14 days. If there is no suitable facility of home quarantine, he she may opt for institutional or paid quarantine in identified facilities for 7 days.

However, in case of non-compliance of the Covid protocols and home quarantine guidelines issued by the centre and Odisha govt, such persons shall be quarantined in institutional facilities for 7 days.

Persons coming on emergency works related to Covid management by Govt and private hospitals as well as those coming in connection with election duty as per the orders of ECI or Chief Electoral officer, Odisha, shall be exempt from this order. However, such persons shall strictly follow appropriate Covid protocols and shall perform minimum necessary travel as would be required to perform the task for which she has been drafted for and not unnecessarily move around, the order also reads.

All other stipulations laid down in the Aprile 22 Order will remain same.

It is to be noted that earlier on April 22 it was said that anyone coming to Odisha from West Bengal shall undergo mandatory institutional or paid quarantine for 14 days in Cluster TMC.