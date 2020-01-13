Odisha: Puri Receives Award For Plastic Waste Management

Puri: A proud moment for Puri and people of Odisha, since the land of lord Jagannath has bagged the national award for innovative plastic waste management.

Four districts namely: Puri of Odisha, Indore of Madhya Pradesh, Dibrugarh of Assam and Sirmaur of Himachal Pradesh) were awarded for innovations and initiatives in the plastic waste management sector.

The Swachhata Darpan Award was given away by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS).

Additional Executive Officer of Puri Municipality, Saroj Kumar received the award on behalf of the district administration from the actor and founder of Paani Foundation, Aamir Khan.

The award was given as a part of the ODF (Open Defecation Free) Sustainability workshop and was attended by Collectors, DDCs, CDOs and other officials from selected states.

Amir Khan lauded the efforts of the officials at the grassroots level.