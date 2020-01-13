Puri

Odisha: Puri Receives Award For Plastic Waste Management

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: A proud moment for Puri and people of Odisha, since the land of lord Jagannath has bagged the national award for  innovative plastic waste management.

Four districts namely: Puri of Odisha, Indore of Madhya Pradesh, Dibrugarh of Assam and Sirmaur of Himachal Pradesh) were awarded for innovations and initiatives in the plastic waste management sector.

The Swachhata Darpan Award was given away by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS).

Related News
State

1 dead, another critical as unknown vehicle hits bike

State

Man, sister-in-law found dead at home in Keonjhar

State

Duplicate tobacco manufacturing unit raided in Jajpur, 4…

State

UP Woman Makes Srimandir Interior Picture Viral On Facebook

Additional Executive Officer of Puri Municipality, Saroj Kumar received the award on behalf of the district administration from the actor and founder of Paani Foundation, Aamir Khan.

The award was given as a part of the ODF (Open Defecation Free) Sustainability workshop and was attended by Collectors, DDCs, CDOs and other officials from selected states.

Amir Khan lauded the efforts of the officials at the grassroots level.

You might also like
State

1 dead, another critical as unknown vehicle hits bike

State

Man, sister-in-law found dead at home in Keonjhar

State

Duplicate tobacco manufacturing unit raided in Jajpur, 4 held

State

UP Woman Makes Srimandir Interior Picture Viral On Facebook

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.