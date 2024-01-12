Odisha Pradesh Congress Election Committee announced, check details

Bhubaneswar: In view of the upcoming 2024 general election, Congress party announced the Odisha Pradesh Congress Election Committee today. The Committee was announced following the approval of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

While Odisha PCC President Sarat Pattanayak has been appointed as the chairman of the committee, 18 heavyweight leaders have been made the members of the news committee. The 18 members are:

Narasingha Mishra, CLP leader Niranjan Patnaik Jayadev Jena Prasad Harichandan Bijaya Patnaik Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka Bhakta Charan Das Sushila Tiria Anant Prasad Sethi Ramachandra Khutia Sarat Rout Santosh Singh Saluja Anita Biswal Ajayanti Pradhan Biswaranjan Mohanty Manas Ranjan Choudhury Sasmita Behera Suvendu Mohanty

The prime task of the election committee will be selecting the party candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections.