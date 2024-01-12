Odisha Pradesh Congress Election Committee announced, check details

In view of the upcoming 2024 general election, Congress party announced the Odisha Pradesh Congress Election Committee today.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Odisha Pradesh Congress Election Committee
The Committee was announced following the approval of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

While Odisha PCC President Sarat Pattanayak has been appointed as the chairman of the committee, 18 heavyweight leaders have been made the members of the news committee. The 18 members are:

  1. Narasingha Mishra, CLP leader
  2. Niranjan Patnaik
  3. Jayadev Jena
  4. Prasad Harichandan
  5. Bijaya Patnaik
  6. Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka
  7. Bhakta Charan Das
  8. Sushila Tiria
  9. Anant Prasad Sethi
  10. Ramachandra Khutia
  11. Sarat Rout
  12. Santosh Singh Saluja
  13. Anita Biswal
  14. Ajayanti Pradhan
  15. Biswaranjan Mohanty
  16. Manas Ranjan Choudhury
  17. Sasmita Behera
  18. Suvendu Mohanty

The prime task of the election committee will be selecting the party candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections.

