Odisha: Posters of 4 maoists wanted by NIA put up at Koraput

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Koraput: The posters of four Maoists with ‘Wanted by NIA’ written on them put up in Koraput district of Odisha, say reliable reports.

The posters have been put up at the Koraput bus stand.

It is noteworthy that, a reward of Rs. 5-10 lakh has been announced in the posters for information on the wanted Maoists.

Further details awaited in this matter.

