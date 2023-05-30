Odisha: Political Activities on Peak for 2024 General Elections

Bhubaneswar: With just one year remaining for the 2024 general election. The political heat is on the rise in various constituencies for the upcoming 2024 assembly election.

In Odisha’s Cuttack district, the ruling party Biju Janta Dal (BJD) lost the Barbati-Cuttack constituency seat in the 2019 elections. Therefore, district BJM supervisor Prafulla Mallik has called all the leaders to come together to occupy this seat again.

On the other hand, the Barbati-Cuttack constituency MLA and Congress leader Muhammad Mokim is allegedly having a rift with the senior leaders of the party. The reason behind it is suspected to be disagreement over ideas and concepts between the MLA and the senior leaders of Congress.

Meanwhile, Biju Janta Dal leaders are trying to make the most of the situation. They have started involving themselves in various developmental works. As per the reports, Cuttack Mayor Subas Singh is spending over two days and nights in every ward while campaigning.

Former MLA Debashis Samantaraya is also campaigning for the upcoming elections, said reliable reports. He is visiting areas like tea stalls where locals gather on a regular basis and talking in an informal manner to inform people about the various developmental activities that the party is involved in for the 2024 elections.

Also Read:Tahasildar Of Karanjia Arrested On DA Charges By Odisha Vigilance