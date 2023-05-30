Tahasildar of Karanjia arrested on DA charges by Odisha Vigilance

Mayurbhanj: Odisha Vigilance today has arrested Charles Nayak the Tahasildar of Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district for accumulation of disproportionate assets

The Tahasildar has been arrested under Police Station Case No 5/2023 registered U/s-7/12 PC Amendment Act, 2018 as prima facie evidence has been well established against him.

The said Tahasildar will be forwarded today to the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance in Baripada of Mayurbhanj.

A vigilance team has conducted simultaneous raids at his government quarters in Mayurbhanj’s Karanjia and ancestral home in Bhadrak district of Odisha May 29, 2023.

Sources said that the vigilance conducted raids on the properties of Charles Nayak on the basis of allegation of demand and acceptance of bribe Rs.12,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve Lakhs) from a complainant.

Charles reportedly demanded bribe from the complainant in order to release the compensation cheque of Rs 51,75,810, which the complainant recently received after wining in a land acquisition case. The complainant was awarded a compensation of Rs 51,75,810/- recently in lieu of acquisition of his land by the NHAI authorities. The Tahsildar demanded the bribe amount in the form of two blank cheques of Rs.10 lakhs and Rs.2 lakhs.

Finding no alternative, the complainant handed over 2 blank cheques to the Tahasildar. After handing over and presentation of cheques in the bank for withdrawal of the bribe amount, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance for legal action.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No.5/2023 has been registered. A search warrant was issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada. Four teams of Odisha Vigilance led by one Additional SP, 7 Dy SP, 3 Inspector and other staff are conducting searches in the office and premises of Tahasildar at the following places:

1) Office room of Tahasildar-Karanjia.

2) Official residence of Tahasildar Karanjia located at Karanjia.

3) Residential house of Sri Charls Nayak located at near Dist Hospital, Bhadrak.

4) Another place located at Chadei Bhol, Karanjia.