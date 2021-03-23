Jagatsinghpur: Sub-Inspector of Jagatsinghpur Police Station was arrested on bribery charges on Tuesday. The police Sub-Inspector has been identified as Biswajit Gadanayak.

A team of Vigilance team caught Biswajit red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Pritam Mohanty.

The Sub-Inspector had demanded Rs 2 lakh for a mutual settlement of a case involving Pritam.

However, Pritam informed the Vigilance sleuths about the bribe, following which a trap was laid to catch the cop and he was arrested while receiving Rs 50,000 in the first phase.

Later the anti-corruption team conducted raids on Biswajit’s office and house.