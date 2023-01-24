Odisha Police constable recruitment age limit relaxed by 4 years

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, the Orissa High Court today ordered for one-time age limit relaxation for the recruitment of Odisha Police constable.

While conducting a hearing today, the court relaxed the age limits of Odisha Police constable by 4 years.

The court granted the 4 years age relaxation due to the lack of exams during 2018-2022 for the COVID pandemic.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha Police had issued a notification for the recruitment of 4790 Constables. The notification had said that the candidate must not be below 18 years of age and above 23 years old. However, today the court ordered for four year age relaxation for all categories.

Interested and eligible candidates were to apply at the official website from December 30, 2022 to January 21, 2023. However, with the court’s order now they can apply till February 10, 2023.

The court also asked the Odisha Police Recruitment Board to conduct the exam on February 20 without any failure.