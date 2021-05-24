Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police has collected fine amounting to Rs.16,30,450/- in continuance of the Covid Enforcement Drive in the state.

In the last 24 hours Odisha Police has acted against 27 people for violating mask usage and social distancing rules.

“From morning of 23.05.2021 to morning of 24.05.2021, 4 cases registered, 27 people arrested, 97 vehicles seized, Rs. 16,30,450/- fine collected by Odisha Police for violation of COVID 19 guidelines. The risk of Covid 19 threat is not yet over. Stay safe by obeying Covid guidelines,” tweeted Odisha police.

The special teams shall continue to conduct raids at various crowded places to nab the violators of mask usage and social distancing rules. Strict actions shall be taken against the concerned people.

The Odisha police has urged the the citizens to behave responsibly and follow the Covid appropriate guidelines.