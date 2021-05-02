Baripada: In a shocking incident locals attacked Odisha Police personnel during celebration of Chaiti Parba (Festival of the holy month of Chaitra) in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

It is noteworthy that all festivals and social gatherings have been prohibited by the Odisha Government due to the unprecedented rise in Covid Cases.

The incident took place in Dewanbahali village in Udala under Sarat Police station. More than 5000 people had reportedly gathered to celebrate the popular local festival.

On getting a tipoff the police arrived at the spot and tried to persuade the locals to disperse. However the locals got agitated and started abusing and attacking the police team.

The attack by the locals left ASI, Biswajit Das Mohapatra seriously injured. Two other police personnel were also injured in the attack.

The police vehicle was also severely damaged in this incident.

The ASI was immediately rushed to the Udala Sub-Divisional Hospital and later shifted to Baripada District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as his condition deteriorated.