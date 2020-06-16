Odisha police ASI arrested for “harassing” woman

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: An assistant sub-inspector of police was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly harassing a woman here in Odisha.

The official, identified as Subrata Gyana Ranjan , ASI working State Crime Records Bureau, was detained by the Bhubaneswar Mahila police station. He will be forwarded to the court today, police said.

The woman claimed that the ASI came into contact with her on social media and both became good friends. However, their friendship took an ugly turn after the police official allegedly harassed her.

Later the woman lodged a complaint against the ASI with the Bhubaneswar Mahila police station.

Meanwhile, the accused ASI was placed under suspension for dereliction of duty.

