Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Declared; Check Here

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) declared the results of Plus Two Arts today. School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash announced the results officially at CHSE office.

The CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Results has been announced with a pass percentage of 67.56%.

While announcing the results the Minister said that a total of 2,19,716 students appeared for the examinations this year of which 1,48,452 have passed.

With a pass percentage of 75.48, girls outshined the boys (57.53%).

The candidates can visit the official websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in – to check their Odisha Plus Two result 2020.

The CHSE had announced the Plus II Science and Commerce results on August 12 and August 19 respectively. While the Science students recorded a pass percentage of 70.21,the pass percentage of the Commerce students was 74.95.

Know How To Check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result: