Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Declared; Check Here
Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) declared the results of Plus Two Arts today. School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash announced the results officially at CHSE office.
The CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Results has been announced with a pass percentage of 67.56%.
While announcing the results the Minister said that a total of 2,19,716 students appeared for the examinations this year of which 1,48,452 have passed.
With a pass percentage of 75.48, girls outshined the boys (57.53%).
The candidates can visit the official websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in – to check their Odisha Plus Two result 2020.
The CHSE had announced the Plus II Science and Commerce results on August 12 and August 19 respectively. While the Science students recorded a pass percentage of 70.21,the pass percentage of the Commerce students was 74.95.
Know How To Check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result:
- First of all visit the official websites (orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in )
- Click on the Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 link.
- Enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth.
- Click on the Submit and view results.