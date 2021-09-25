Odisha: Parents float daughter’s body in sea hoping resurrection: Watch

Mahakalapada: In another instance of practicing blind belief in the State, the parents of a girl were seen floating their dead daughter’s body in the sea. The incident took place in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Saturday.

Being backed by a Bengali folklore, the parents of a girl reportedly kept her dead body on a raft made of banana trunks and floated it in the sea with the hope that she would come alive. The bizarre incident took place in the Kharinasi village under Jambu Marine Police station in Mahakalapada block in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Priya, daughter of Anupama and Sridham Das of Kharinasi.

As per reports, a poisonous snake had bitten Priya on Wednesday night when she was asleep at her home. After noticing it, her parents rushed her to the hospital. However, on the way to the hospital only she reportedly passed away.

Priya was the only daughter of her parents who were not in a mental position to accept the sudden death of their dear daughter. Accordingly, being driven by a Bengali folklore, her parents tried to get her alive by the blessings of Goddess Manasa, the Snake Goddess.

They clad the dead body with news dress, applied sandal wood paste and vermilion on her forehead and put her on a raft made of banana trunks and floated the make shift boat in the sea in the name of Goddess Manasa Devi with a hope that she will be alive again. They put her on the raft near their village where hundreds of people witnessed the happening, and then sailed it for 2 km in the Galia River up to the Madali mouth of the Bay of Bengal and floated it.