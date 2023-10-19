Odisha: One injured in open firing at toll plaza in Pipili

Pipili: In a shocking incident, one man was critically injured in open firing at toll plaza in Pipili of Odisha’s Puri district.

The injured man has been said to be employee of the toll plaza. According to sources, a group of seven people were on their way to Puri from Bhubaneswar, when they had a heated argument with the employee of toll plaza in Pipili. In the fit of rage, the miscreants fired blank rounds on the employee. Later, they fled from the spot.

The employee was critically injured due to the gun shot. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital by other employee and locals.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

