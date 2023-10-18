Woman killed in road accident in Malkangiri of Odisha

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a woman has been killed in a road accident in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

According to reliable reports, the accident in Makangiri took place near MV-16 village in Malkangiri district.

It is worth mentioning that the deceased woman identified as Varsha Mistry of MPV-35 village was riding her scooter when near the MV-16 village a pick-up van lost control and rammed into her from the back.

The woman was immediately rushed to the Malkangiri District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) by the locals But by then she had lost a lot of blood.

The doctors at the DHH announced her brought dead. A police probe has been initiated into the matter the driver of the pick-up van is being searched for.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

