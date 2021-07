Odisha olympic association announces cash award for medal winners in Tokyo Olympics

Cuttack: The Odisha Olympic Association (OOA) on Sunday announced cash award for winning medal in Tokyo Olympics.

A cash prize of Rs 5 lakh cash will be given to Gold medal winners, Rs 3 lakh to Silver medal winners and Rs 1 lakh to Bronze medal winners, announces Odisha Olympic Association.

A total of six Odia sportspersons are participating in the Tokyo Olympics- Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas (Men’s Hockey); Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo (Women’s Hockey); Dutee Chand (Individual 100m and 200m dash) and Pramod Bhagat (Paralympics Badminton).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced cash award of Rs 6 crore for winning Gold medal, Rs 4 crore for Silver medal and Rs 2.5 crore for clinching Bronze medal. He also announced Rs 15 lakh for each participant from Odisha.