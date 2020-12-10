nayagarsh sadar iic suspended

Odisha: Nayagarh Sadar IIC Suspended, SDPO Transferred

By WCE 5

Cuttack: The Sadar IIC of Nayagarh in Odisha was suspended while Nayagarh SDPO was transferred, informed office of the DGP on Thursday. As per reports, mother of the deceased minor girl had alleged that the IIC had misbehaved her.

As per the information, the Sadar IIC of Nayagarh RR Sahu has been suspended. Also, Nayagarh SDPO Niranjan Padhi transferred to Kandhamal as the DSP.

The cops were under scanner for their role in handling the murder case of a five-year-old girl in the district.

You might also like
State

KIIT, KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta visits newly built Kalahandi KISS branch

State

Bishop DK Mohanty Of Cuttack Diocese Passes Away

State

Reopening Of Jagannath Temple In Puri: Chattisa Nijog To Meet On Dec 12

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik visits Baramunda Bus Stand to review progress of work: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.