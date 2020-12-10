Odisha: Nayagarh Sadar IIC Suspended, SDPO Transferred

Cuttack: The Sadar IIC of Nayagarh in Odisha was suspended while Nayagarh SDPO was transferred, informed office of the DGP on Thursday. As per reports, mother of the deceased minor girl had alleged that the IIC had misbehaved her.

As per the information, the Sadar IIC of Nayagarh RR Sahu has been suspended. Also, Nayagarh SDPO Niranjan Padhi transferred to Kandhamal as the DSP.

The cops were under scanner for their role in handling the murder case of a five-year-old girl in the district.