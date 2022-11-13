Odisha: Minor raped and impregnated, husband of Sarpanch arrested

Mohana: In a shocking incident, a minor girl had been raped and impregnated in Mohana area of Gajapati district in Odisha.

The husband of the Sarpanch of Adabha has been arrested in the matter, said reports on Sunday. He had been absconding since a long time said sources.

However, the police have been successful in nabbing him from Habuda police limits. The father of the minor had filed a report relating to the matter with the Adabha police.

The entire matter is being further investigated into added the Adabha police. The circumstances of the arrest is yet to be revealed by the police.

Further details awaited in this case.