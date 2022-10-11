Odisha: Migrant workers seek Labour Officer’s help to get hard-earned money but in vain

Khurda: A group of labourers from Odisha’s Khurda district who worked in Chennai before returning home are yet to get their hard-earned money. They had sought the help of the Labour Officer of Balugaon and requested him to get their money.

The Balugaon Labour Officer had reportedly assured the workers that the Rs 3.15 lakh, which they are yet to get, would be credited to their accounts by October 7 saying that he had held a discussion with the concerned persons of the company. However, five days have already passed but they are yet to get their money.

Finding no means of solace, the poor migrant workers are repeatedly trying to contact the Labour Officer but he is allegedly avoiding their calls.

The group of migrant workers who are yet to receive their money include Nanda Kishore, a heart patient and Balabant Ray, whose father is a differently-abled person and sister-in-law is a widow and mother of four children. One Lingarj Sahoo is also yet to receive his money from the concerned person to look after his entire family members which include his differently-abled father and two children.