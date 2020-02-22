Odisha Matric Exam: 110 Students held For Malpractice during English Exam

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) informed that at least 110 examinees were caught in different exam centres across the state for malpractice during the English paper on the second day of the 10th Board (Matric) examination on Saturday.

According to reports, the flying squad of BSE caught the students during the second day of the ongoing annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination.

Notably, five examinees had been booked for malpractice on the first day of the HSC Exam (Odia paper) that was held on February 19.

Reports of gripping tension are also coming from Biribulei and Gadapalasuni exam centres under Kamakhya Nagar in Dhenkanal and Patnagarh of Balangir district regarding malpractice.